Grieving couple gives gift of time to say goodbye

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Losing a child is extremely painful, including for parents who didn’t even have the opportunity to watch their babies grow up.
That’s why a Fort Huachuca family recently donated a piece of medical equipment designed to give families more time to say goodbye, to Tucson Medical Center (TMC).
"[Juliana] was my daughter,” said Jennifer Everett. “She was beautiful, she was born like a normal baby … except she wasn’t born alive."
During her 39-week checkup in 2016, Jennifer and her husband, Michael, learned the tragic news their daughter had no heartbeat. Shortly after, Jennifer delivered Juliana at a hospital near Fort Drum, New York, where Michael was stationed at the time.
“Stillbirth is something that is not talked about a lot,” she said. “I just think that people need to be aware that [the sense of loss] is a real thing. It’s just as if someone’s son or daughter passed away in a car accident or something like that.”
The Everett’s only had hours to say goodbye to Juliana. During a conversation with a stranger weeks later, Jennifer learned about the “CuddleCot”: a cooling mattress that can be placed in a basinet to preserve the body of a deceased baby.
Jennifer and Michael made it a goal to donate CuddleCots to hospitals near military bases.
“We wanted to make sure that if this were to happen to a military family - which it does all of the time - that they would have an opportunity to have a CuddleCot,” said Jennifer.
“It allows more family to come, visit and spend more time with that baby,” said Stacie Wood, the Perinatal Safety Officer for TMC. “It could be hours, or it could be days to allow that family to have that bonding time together.”
Through annual walks and a GoFundMe page, the Everett’s have been able to donate three CuddleCot’s so far, including the one at TMC.
“We wanted Juliana’s life to mean something,” said Jennifer. “It’s bittersweet. I would rather have [the CuddleCot] sit in the corner [and not be used].”
“[CuddleCots] can be costly and to hospital who really budgets for safety and patient care, having a gift like this from the Everett family has really been a blessing,” said Wood.
Thanks to the Everett’s gift, TMC now has two CuddleCots.
“In the unfortunate situation where we would have two families come in and suffer a loss, both of those families would be equally cared for,” said Wood.
