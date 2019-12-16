Six Tucson babies needed to race in ‘Diaper Derby’ event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Six Tucson babies are needed to participate in a crawling race to win a college savings award at an upcoming University of Arizona basketball game.
The Arizona 529 Family College Savings Program will host its annual ‘Race for College Diaper Derby’ during halftime on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The fastest tiny crawler will win a $529 prize allocated to an AZ529 College Savings Plan.
The family-friendly event will feature six local babies, ages 6 to 12 months old to crawl across a baby-size race track on the basketball court. The first six families chosen to participate in the event will receive complimentary tickets to the game.
The Arizona Family College Savings Program offers parents, relatives and future Wildcats an opportunity to save for educational expenses in a tax-deferred fashion. The State of Arizona also provides an annual Arizona state income tax deduction for 529 plan contributions of up to $2,000 for individual tax filers and up to $4,000 for married couples filing jointly.
“This is a fun event, perfect for enjoying some family time together over the weekend,” says Deena Lager, director of the Arizona Family College Savings Program. “But it also sheds some light on the importance of college savings from an early age. Our goal is to raise awareness of the AZ529 plan and how it can help families in their pursuit of providing brighter futures for their children through higher education.”
Funds deposited in an AZ529 account may be used for tuition, as well as room and board, books, supplies and other related educational expenses. Savings from a 529 account can also pay for trade schools or studying abroad, which lets students pursue dreams outside of a traditional college experience.
To enter your baby into the upcoming diaper derby, click HERE. For information about opening an AZ529 plan visit https://az529.gov/.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.