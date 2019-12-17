BEHIND THE BEARD: Meet the brave men who help Santa make all his holiday appearances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Once a year, something quite magical happens as the calendar flips to December and Santa Claus makes children’s wishes come true.
But, there is a lot of magic that makes Santa, Santa.
Before the hat is placed just so, before the gloves are on, Santa is Dave.
“Legally it’s David, that doesn’t matter this isn’t like a deposition,” said Dave Vermeulen, The Tucson Santa.
Vermeulen is a locomotive engineer during the other 11 months of the year, and sometimes during December when his busy Santa schedule allows.
Vermeulen is part of a dedicated group of men and women who put on the suit to fill in for Santa or Mrs. Claus.
Dan Eklund is also part of the group, and a woodworker in his off time.
Between Vermeulen and Eklund, they make toys and drive a sleigh to deliver presents as jobs.
“The farm I grew up on, we had a little wood shop there,” said Eklund.
Making toys and art since he was a child, a chance meeting of another woodworker in the military as an adult helped Eklund hone his toy-making skills.
“We decided we would make toys for kids,” Eklund said.
Just as the wood he works with ages, so did he, growing a white beard and oddly, Santa like hair.
It came in handy on a cruise a few years back when the director noticed him.
“(He said) ‘Hey, if I was to get you a Santa hat, would you wear it?’” Eklund said.
The answer was yes.
In his house on Tucson’s east side, Eklund has an entire room dedicated to Santa clothes, hats, accessories and magic. A “Santa Clauset” as he calls it.
Vermeulen’s start in the Santa world was a little different. A no-shave November challenge about seven years ago opened up the sleigh for him.
“It just came out white, and I started getting comments about looking like Santa, and I was like ‘ugh it can’t be that chubby!’ But, of course, they were talking about the beard,” he said.
Their secret to the beard? Really, it’s in their DNA, but they both said beard oil and a brush go a long way.
“Stay away from the blade,” Vermeulen joked.
Vermeulen’s Santa collection slowly grew, along with his beard, with multiple jackets, a couple pairs of boots, gloves and a very jolly bag.
When they put on the suit they transform into something larger than themselves -- the Christmas spirit and hope.
“Even though I know it’s make belief, it’s something I can escape to for a short time,” said Cathy Wozniak.
The magic of Santa happens well before the coat is on, but the magic it brings is why they put it on every year.
“I hope that Christmas spirit that was in Saint Nicholas, is that same Christmas spirit that dwells in me and maybe, hopefully everybody,” Vermeulen said.
“But, I still don’t know how he gets all those presents at the same time,” said Wozniak.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.