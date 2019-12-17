BROOKE’S BARGAINS: Christmas shipping deadlines coming up fast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Haven’t shipped your Christmas cards and gifts yet? Time to get packing! Yours will be among about two and a half billion packages going out this week alone!
If you’re shipping to a military base or standard ground via any of the big carriers, that deadline has passed. You have until December 18th for USPS Priority Mail Express service to get packages there by Christmas. That’s the 19th for UPS if you choose the three day option.
The FedEx 2 day deadline is the 20th and Express Saver is the 19th.
Your greeting cards need to hit the post office by December 20th – that’s the deadline for First-Class Mail service. Then, it’ll be December 21st for Priority Mail service for letters. The three major carriers will deliver next-day air for packages on December 23rd, but you’ll pay a premium.
Shopping Amazon? Standard shipping for most products has a deadline of this Wednesday. Target will also offer same-day delivery and pickup through Christmas Eve.
