Families warm up to idea of winter as temperatures fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With a Freeze Warning in effect, temperatures plummeted Monday night, Dec. 16. While most were inside staying warm, not everyone saw the cold weather as a bad thing.
Dozens of people spent the evening gazing at lights in Winterhaven. The colder it got, the more people lined up for a steaming cup of hot chocolate.
“We probably have [sold] 100 cups,” said Saul Arvizu who was working at a vendor off Treat and Kleindale. “90 percent is hot cocoa, [the rest is] cider, coffee and chai.”
Arvizu, sporting an elf hat, danced a little here and there as he poured hot beverages to stay warm. “We try to move,” he said. “It’s warm under [the tent], but we feel the cold as soon as we step out.”
Many who wandered the streets of Winterhaven embraced the Freeze Warning.
“We love the colder weather this time of year,” said Cheyenne Bell. “It’s kind of makes the season. It’s kind of fun to walk around and look at lights and stay all bundled.”
At the outdoor ice rink, families were also taking the weather in stride.
“It’s fun to get some winter in Tucson for the holidays,” said Jasmine May. “I hope it doesn’t last, but it’s fun for now.”
All wrapped up and on skates for the first time, 9-year-old Summer Jacobs was ready for winter.
“I feel happy, joyful … and cold,” she said.
Jacobs says the only thing better than an evening skate on a chilly night would be if it snowed.
“Tucson doesn’t really feel like Christmas, but here it feels like it’s actually Christmas,” she said.
