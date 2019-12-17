FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, windy end!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold airmass has settled over southern Arizona bringing us some of the coldest temps so far this season!
We have a freeze warning through Tuesday morning followed by gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temps steadily warm through the week and into the weekend with highs for the first day of winter in the 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Winds from the east gusting up to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Few clouds with lows falling into the low 40s. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Winds from the ESE gusting up to 40 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the high 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
