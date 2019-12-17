UPDATE: Power restored at Fort Huachuca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Power has been restored at Fort Huachuca after a morning outage that caused several facilities to close for the day and delayed school start times.
According to a post on the fort’s Facebook page, the post did not closed, but it was not operating under normal procedures.
Schools were delayed two hours pending the restoration of power and all daycare facilities were closed because of the lack of heat.
There was no reason given for the cause of the outage.
