TPD: All robbery suspect wanted for Christmas was ‘his two front teeth’
The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in a robbery. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 17, 2019 at 10:53 AM MST - Updated December 17 at 10:53 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect and he shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

The TPD said the man, who is missing his two front teeth, tried to rob a woman.

“All he wanted for Christmas was his two front teeth,” the TPD Robbery Division said on Twitter. “He tried to get the money by attacking an 65-year-young female.”

The suspect is over 6-foot with a thing build, green eyes and a scar above his right eye.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org

