TPD: All robbery suspect wanted for Christmas was ‘his two front teeth’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect and he shouldn’t be too hard to spot.
The TPD said the man, who is missing his two front teeth, tried to rob a woman.
“All he wanted for Christmas was his two front teeth,” the TPD Robbery Division said on Twitter. “He tried to get the money by attacking an 65-year-young female.”
The suspect is over 6-foot with a thing build, green eyes and a scar above his right eye.
If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org
