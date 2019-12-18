FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very chilly start to the week, temps will steadily warm through the weekend with highs for the first day of winter in the 70s. Winds continue for your Wednesday before they die off leaving us with beautiful weather. Enjoy it... Christmas is looking wet!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Winds from the ESE gusting up to 40 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 50% chance for rain. Highs in the low 60s.
