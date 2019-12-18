Television’s ‘Survivor’ dealing with #MeToo-era issues

This Dec. 6, 2018, file photo shows the CBS logo at the entrance to its headquarters, in New York. The CBS game "Survivor" ends its 39th edition this week reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/AP)
By DAVID BAUDER | December 18, 2019 at 2:33 PM MST - Updated December 19 at 6:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - The new realities of the #MeToo era have dominated the latest season of the long-time television game ‘Survivor.’

The show ends its 39th season on Wednesday reeling from the first-ever forced removal of a contestant.

A Hollywood agent was sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching. It was an ongoing issue during the season.

But contestant Dan Spilo was ultimately booted following an off-camera incident involving a staff member.

His behavior has raised questions about whether CBS was too slow to react to the complaints voiced by young women who were competing for the show’s $1 million prize.

