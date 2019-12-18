Traffic stop turns into foot chase, drug bust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s deputies apprehended 44-year-old Juan Romero on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 after he fled from authorities and confiscated several packages of methamphetamine. The chase ensued after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Grant Road and Interstate 10, according to a press release from PCSD.
Romero did not stop and fled in his vehicle until the vehicle got stuck in nearby train tracks, the press release stated. Romero fled on foot where he was later apprehended by deputies in a nearby yard.
Once deputies arrested Romero, they found $2,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Romero was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement and criminal trespassing.
