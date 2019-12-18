University of Arizona medical students get high-tech training facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona students in the medical field have a new place to call home and a new place to train. The 220,000-square foot Health Science Innovation Building is just south of Banner University Medical Center.
The seventh floor may be the crown jewel of the building. It is home to a world class learning environment called ASTEC, which is short for the Arizona Simulation Technology Education Center.
This is the third version of this high-tech classroom and staff feel like this may be the best yet. The unique thing about this super simulation is it brings together all four of the health colleges. It allows medical, nursing, pharmacy and public health students to train on one floor as a team.
Dr. Allan Hamilton, the executive director of ASTEC, says there are all kinds of mannequins for the students to practice on, representing both sexes, every age group, and every ethnic group.
They also have a room where engineering students can make plastic parts for the mannequins.
The seventh floor also has control room that was picked out of a TV station. Hamilton said he hopes the technology here and use of these high-tech simulators will allow them to recruit students into the medical field.
