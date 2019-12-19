After ebullient 2019, Wall Street warns of slower road ahead

(AP) - Wall Street is telling investors to expect less from their investments next year following a fabulous 2019.
It’s not because Wall Street sees the economy falling into a recession, at least not in 2020.
It’s a simple matter of math. Analysts say stocks and bonds don’t have as much room to rise after their stellar 2019, when nearly everything rose in concert.
Plus, one of the major reasons for the big gains this year can’t happen again.
The Federal Reserve has already come to the rescue once with a major about-face on interest rates.
