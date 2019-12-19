Bank of America Tucson joins TPD Safe Place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are getting some big support for their Safe Place program with the addition of Bank of America. Thirteen Tucson branches will put the Safe Place stickers in the window.
Businesses that participate the Safe Place program provide temporary shelter for crime victims in the LGBTQ+ community and victims of domestic violence. Victims of those crimes are always welcome to seek shelter in a business that displays the Safe Place decal. Employees are trained to help the victims feel safe as they wait for police to respond.
Police say the goal of the program is to encourage more reporting from DV and hate crime victims.
Bank of America got involved with the program after a suggestion from an employee in March.
Bank of America branches that are participating in the Safe Place program:
- 1801 W. Ajo Way
- 2091 E. Irvington Road
- 1601 W. Valencia Road
- 902 N. Stone Avenue
- 4201 N. Oracle Road
- 2885 N. Campbell Avenue
- 3480 E. Broadway Boulevard
- 5502 E. Grant Road
- 6245 E. Broadway Boulevard
- 8690 E. Broadway Boulevard
- 7077 E. Tanque Verde Road
- 9015 E. Tanque Verde Road
- 8150 S. Houghton Road
