CBP: Everything you need to know before traveling international this holiday season

Traveling with pets: Cats and dogs must be free of disease and illness when entering the United States. In addition, dog owners must produce proof of rabies vaccination. If crossing with a puppy, certain paperwork must be completed at the border. All pets are subject to health, quarantine, agriculture, wildlife requirements, and prohibitions, regardless of how the pet enters the country. Pets taken out of the United States and returned are subject to the same requirements as those entering for the first time. For more information about traveling with your pet to a foreign country or bringing your pet into the United States, visit the APHIS pet travel website .