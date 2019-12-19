Convicted sex offender accused of molesting Arizona teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convicted sex offender has been accused of molesting a Prescott teen.
According to the Daily Courier, Randy Joseph Jarrell has been arrested on a charge of child molestation.
The Prescot Police Department said Jarrell, 30, and his wife were babysitting in early July when the alleged incident happened.
The victim told police she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Jarrell rubbing her groin.
Police were called to the home and evidence was collected. The DNA test results came back Dec. 17 and were a match for Jarrell, according to the PPD.
In 2010, Jarrell was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and received probation.
He was arrested three years later on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and burglary. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released in July 2016.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.