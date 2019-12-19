FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet system pushing through Christmas Eve and Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very chilly start to the week, temps will steadily warm through the weekend with highs for the first day of winter in the 70s. Enjoy it... Christmas Eve and Day are looking wet as an upper level low passes through the region.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows falling into the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
Track the latest weather alerts with the KOLD News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.