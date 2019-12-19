Holiday closures and events: Here’s what to look out for next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re in the midst of the busiest time of year here in southern Arizona and you might be wondering what events will be taking place and what will be closing in observance of the holidays.
Here’s a list of closures and events coming up this next week:
The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays will be observed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 by trash & recycling. Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Wednesday of the holiday weeks. All City of Tucson residential and commercial customers with regular Wednesday through Friday collection will have their trash and recycling service delayed by one day during both weeks. The Los Reales Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Holiday collection schedules are available online at www.tucsonaz.gov/esd or if you have a smartphone, download the free Recycle Coach™ App to receive notifications of all collections.
City offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; however, customers may leave a message for Customer Service at 791-3171 or submit a service request at www.tucsonaz.gov/esd and they will be contacted no later than the next business day. Customer Service will be available on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This free event is taking place at the AMTRAK Historic Depot at 400 N. Toole.
- Stop to talk with Santa and Photo with Santa in front of Locomotive 1673 (the star of the movie “Oklahoma”)
- Join in Singing Holiday Music
- Write a letter to Santa at the North Pole: With the Tucson Postal History Museum Elves’ help
- Look at the museum’s bilingual exhibits, new live action displays With operating model trains
- Listen to a reading of the Polar Express
- Climb into the cab of steam Locomotive 1673
- Shop in the gift store
- See the Railroad art exhibits and train layout in the Amtrak Lobby
- Arts and Crafts Show
Ice skaters can board any one of the 23 Sun Link stops and ride to the ice rink. The following Sun Link stops serve the downtown area, closest to the ice rink:
- Congress Street/6 th Avenue (westbound)
- Broadway Boulevard/6th Avenue (eastbound)
- Plaza Centro (eastbound)
Sun Link runs frequent service until 10 p.m. on weekdays, 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Please note if riding Sun Link, service may end prior to the rink’s closing; call the Customer Service Center or visit sunlinkstreetcar.com for schedule information.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.