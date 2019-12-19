Holiday closures and events: Here’s what to look out for next week

The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays will be observed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 by trash & recycling. Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Wednesday of the holiday weeks. All City of Tucson residential and commercial customers with regular Wednesday through Friday collection will have their trash and recycling service delayed by one day during both weeks. The Los Reales Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.