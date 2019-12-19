Pinal, Maricopa County fighting mumps outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal and Maricopa County are currently fighting a mumps outbreak according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
KPHO reported on Thursday that Maricopa County Public Health officials issued a warning about the outbreak within the community.
According to ADHS, the breakdown for southern Arizona is:
Cochise County 3
Pima County 1
Santa Cruz County 1
Graham County 2
Greenlee County 0
Maricopa County 18
Pinal County 73
Maricopa County has a population of 4.3 million, while Pinal County has a 430,000 person population.
Mumps is caused by a virus that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth. It can be easily spread by sharing food, drinks, kissing, and other items that come in contact with an infected person’s saliva.
For more information on symptoms and signs and how to report a case, visit the CDC website.
