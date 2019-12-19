Police identify homicide victim killed in downtown brawl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department identified the victim of a deadly brawl that happened in downtown Tucson earlier this month.
Investigators identified 25-year-old Jason Garcia as the victim of the fight on Dec. 8, 2019. Garcia, who was accompanied by a relative, was involved in an altercation with at least two other people near the intersection of south Fifth Street and east Congress Street, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. where they found Garcia and his relative with facial injuries. The two were intoxicated, according to the release, and did not provide many details regarding the fight that happened earlier.
First responders with TPD and the Tucson Fire Department assisted Garcia’s and his relative’s injuries.
While the two were waiting for a ride home, Garcia collapsed in front of 278 E. Congress St. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where hospital staff determined he suffered life-threatening injuries from the brawl.
Garcia died from his injuries on Dec. 9, 2019.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Garcia’s death a homicide on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, according to the release. Anyone with any information on Dec. 8 incident should call 88-CRIME.
