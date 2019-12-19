Salvation Army toy drive still in need of toys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christmas is officially a week away, and many might still be wondering where the presents under the tree will come from. Volunteers with the Salvation Army are making sure close to 4,000 children will have something to open on Christmas day.
Wednesday, dozens of volunteers packed out all the donated toys over the past several weeks. Either with a bag, or a few rubber bands, they group toys together for kids in need.
“We usually try to do equal things,” said Norma Javlonski, a volunteer.
Javlonski has been doing this for about ten years.
“I’m just a snowbird so this gives me my fix when I’m not at home,” she said.
Once all the bundles and bags of toys are put together, pre-chosen parents will be able to pick out the toys for their kids. Volunteers will be letting about 50 people in every half hour from just after 9 a.m. Thursday to 2:30 p.m. through Saturday.
More than a thousand of those gifts parents will be picking out, will be for girls ages nine to 12, but volunteers aren’t sure there will be enough to go around.
“We know we have enough for two days, but we have that third day we’re worried about,” said Javlonski.
It’s not the only age group they’re worried about, zero to 2-year-old donations, they said, have been in short supply.
“We’re inundated with a lot of nice toys, beautiful bikes, but for some reason this year, we’re not getting any zero-to-2 toys,” said Rita Beal, volunteer coordinator.
Beal said they could also use some volunteer translators. If you’re interested in helping out with translation, or donating toys, they said to go to the Salvation Army location on 2717 South 6th Avenue between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
