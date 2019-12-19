Silver Alert: Police looking for missing Youngtown woman

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who didn’t return to her Youngtown home after visiting a relative in Avondale.
According to information from the Avondale Police Department, Charlotte Marie Brown, 72, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
She may be driving a silver 1995 Ford Taurus station wagon with Arizona license AHR-8524. She is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She has dementia and suffers from depression and does not have any other relatives or friends in the area.
Brown was last seen wearing a maroon sweater jacket, blue jeans and red Reebok shoes with a black purse.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at (623) 333-7000 or your local police department.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.