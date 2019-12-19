Smuggling tunnel found in Nogales; third this month

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Nogales arrested two people after discovering a smuggling tunnel and drugs while executing a federal search warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Agents from the Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Border Enforcement Security Task Force found nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine, almost two pounds of heroin, close to three pounds of cocaine and more than six and a half pounds of fentanyl.
Jovany Robledo-Delgado and Jesus Martinez Selgado, both citizens of Mexico, were arrested and face charges of possession and conspiracy to distribute hard narcotics.
The tunnel extends from the residence on North Morley to the IOI wastewater pipeline, which runs from Nogales, Sonora, to Rio Rico, Ariz. Agents estimate that the tunnel has been in existence for a few months because of advanced construction and materials. The tunnel had a sophisticated ventilation system and was reinforced with several 2x4s and beams.
The tunnel was the third discovered this month. The first was found on Dec. 4. The second was discovered on Dec. 9.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.