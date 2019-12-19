Tell Mel: Denied at DMV for Arizona Travel ID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For The Houghtons, home is wherever they park.
Stephan Houghton was a Golder Ranch Firefighter for more than two decades and his wife, Nikki, was a registered nurse. The couple decided to drive down the open road of retirement years ago — literally.
So, they bought a RV.
“I wanted to go see everything. I wanted to see the country. Here it’s my country and I didn’t know much about it, so time to go travel around," Nikki Houghton said.
After splitting time on the road and in the Tucson-area, the Houghtons returned to Southern Arizona and have been parked in Benson for several months.
Stephan decided to head to the MVD office in Sierra Vista to renew his license and transition to the Arizona travel ID, following regulations of the Real ID Act, before the October 2020 deadline.
To get a new ID, every person is required to bring in four forms of identification to the motor vehicles department and pay $25. The Arizona MVD should follow the 1+1+2 rule to be sure you have the correct documents: proof of identity (valid U.S. passport or birth certificate), Social Security number and two documents proving Arizona residency (a utility bill, rental statement, etc).
“This is all the paperwork I thought I needed," Stephan Houghton said. "From birth certificates, to marriage certificates to social security information. And then I thought the paperwork that shows this is my mailing address and that wasn’t good enough, because it was a P.O. Box.”
The Houghtons have used a P.O. Box in Tucson for all their mail, the only permanent place for the driving duo.
“I says, ‘well what are we supposed to do?’ She comes back and says... well we can’t help you," Stephan Houghton said.
The Houghtons reached out to KOLD News 13 to share the unexpected trouble in their transition, thinking they would be denied permission to board a plane without the new ID.
While it wasn’t the process the Houghtons were hoping for, an Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman said the answer was really the only one the employee could offer.
Federal law states a P.O. Box is not allowed as a permanent address.
“The only option I can see right at this stage is we might have to go get another passport, updated.”
A passport and government issued photo ID can be used instead of Real ID.
