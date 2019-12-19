Wildcats sign 12 on first day of early signing period

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Kevin Sumlin. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Arizona Athletics | December 18, 2019 at 5:25 PM MST - Updated December 18 at 5:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. – Head coach Kevin Sumlin and the Arizona Wildcats signed a dozen athletes on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 18.

High school student-athletes have 72 hours to sign during this early period, or will have to wait until February to officially sign with a school.

The Wildcats brought in a total of 12 players Wednesday, including eight on offense, three on defense and one on special teams

Sumlin and the Wildcats brought in three players from Arizona, including quarterback Will Plummer (Gilbert High), wide receiver Dyelan Miller (Centennial High) and defensive lineman Regen Terry (Florence Hig).

The class also included student-athletes from Oregon, Florida, Missouri, California, Texas and Kansas, along with wide receiver Roberto Miranda from Berlin, Germany.

Sumlin will address the class – his second at Arizona – at a Friday news conference at Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.

Below is a full list of student-athletes who signed with Arizona on Wednesday, along with links to highlight film and a breakdown from an Arizona assistant coach.

Roberto Miranda, WR, 6-2, 220, Berlin, Germany / Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum -- Film Room / Highlights

Josh Baker, OL, 6-3, 280, Eureka, Mo. / Eureka High -- Film Room / Highlights

Tyler Loop, K, 6-0, 160, Lucas, Texas / Lovejoy HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Will Plummer, QB, 6-2, 205, Gilbert, Ariz. / Gilbert HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Woody Jean, OL, 6-4, 285, Deerfield Beach, Fla. / Deerfield Beach HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Regen Terry, DL, 6-4, 250, Florence, Ariz. / Florence HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Majon Wright, WR, 6-2, 197, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Cardinal Gibbons HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Jalen John, RB, 5-11, 210, Lake Oswego, Ore. / Lakeridge HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Dyelan Miller, WR, 6-2, 190, Peoria, Ariz. / Centennial HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Stacey Marshall, TE, 6-5, 240, Hutchinson, Kan. / Hutchinson CC -- Film Room / Highlights

Khary Crump Jr., DB, 5-11, 175, Hawthorne, Calif. / Culver City HS -- Film Room / Highlights

Dion Wilson Jr., DL, 6-4, 256, Perris, Calif. / Orange Vista HS -- Film Room / Highlights

