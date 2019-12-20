Arizona football hires Paul Rhoads as defensive coordinator

Rhoads, a veteran of 10 bowl games in his career, arrived at Arkansas after a seven-year stint as the head coach at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to three bowl games and 32 wins. He led Iowa State to four wins over ranked opponents, including three on the road, which marked half of the school’s all-time road victories over ranked teams at the time. In his first season at Iowa State, he led the team to the program’s first win at Nebraska in 32 years and a win over Minnesota in the Insight Bowl.