Arizona mother shares sobering message about dangers of drunk driving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are a time for family, friends and celebration. It’s also a time when some celebrate too much and get behind the wheel.
That’s why local and state law enforcement agencies are putting extra eyes on the road.
This year alone, there have been more than 330 arrests for suspected DUIs in southern Arizona over the Thanksgiving weekend.
With Christmas next week, a mother shared her painful story with hopes to make drivers stop and think before they get behind the wheel.
“I was able to have one child, a daughter, and I was able to spend 17 Christmases with her,” Molly Steffens said. “It’s hard because all I can buy her is a wreath.”
It’s a particularly hard time of the year for Steffens, who often leaves stores in tears when she hears holiday classics like “Blue Christmas” playing in the background.
For her, the holiday season is filled with memories of her daughter who loved Christmas. Now all Steffens can do is put up Christmas decorations on two crosses that mark the site of a horrific crash near Interstate 10 and Kolb Road.
On Aug. 1, 1987, Steffen’s 18-year-old daughter, Brenda, and her 17-year-old friend, Tracy Johnson, were heading back to Sierra Vista after a back-to-school shopping trip in Tucson. That evening, two were struck head on by a drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Steffen’s daughter, along with her daughter’s friend, died in the crash. A part of herself, Steffens said, died that day, too.
“I didn’t think I would live this long without her,” she said. “[Brenda] was my life. I know 32 years sounds like a long time, but it isn’t. It feels like [the crash happened] last week.”
The driver who killed the two girls spent 21 years behind bars for manslaughter. This was, in part, thanks to the relentless efforts of Jim Oien, a retired Arizona State Trooper and detective who was one of the first people on the scene.
“I set out to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law,” Oien said.
Oien said it was one of the worst collisions he saw during his career, adding that the image never leaves him.
“It hangs with you,” he said. “I have two daughters who are grown now. That could have been anyone’s children. I made the mother, Molly, a promise: that if she ever needed anything, give me a call.”
All these years later, he’s kept that promise.
Oien stopped by the crash site Thursday, Dec. 19 showing support for Steffens and reflecting on the two lives lost too soon.
"I don’t want it to happen to anybody, I don’t,” Steffans said.
So, she’s is appealing to the public in a desperate plea.
"Have a good holiday but be careful, be really careful,” she said. “Don't risk your life or anyone else’s."
