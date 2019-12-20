DPS confirms officer-involved shooting in Tempe

Incident happened just before midnight near Tempe Town Lake

By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 20, 2019 at 6:29 AM MST - Updated December 20 at 9:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in north Tempe on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The incident happened just before midnight near Scottsdale Road and the Loop 202 freeway, just north of Tempe Town Lake and the Arizona State University campus.

Scottsdale Road was closed south of the 202 to Rio Salado Parkway until about 8 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

