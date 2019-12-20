Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrest two in connection to stolen vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A stolen vehicle investigation turned into a drug bust for investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies found a Chevy work van in the foothills area on Monday, Dec. 16 while on patrol, matching the description of a van that was stolen on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to an email from PCSD public information officer Deputy James Allerton.
One deputies confirmed the van was indeed the stolen vehicle, they served a search warrant and found 16 grams of meth and 10 IDs in the vehicle. Deputies arrested two people in connection to the vehicle and the contraband, according to the email.
It’s unclear what the two were charged with.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.