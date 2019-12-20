Police arrest suspect in November homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have arrested a suspect in the November death of a Tucson 19-year-old.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, police arrested 21-year-old Marcos-Angelo Fimbres on Dec. 11. Fimbres is charged with murder and is being held in the Pima County Jail.
Anyone with information about the death of Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Abdullahi was found in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of N. Loretta Drive, near Grant and Country Club roads, at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. He had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and despite first-aid efforts, died at the scene.
Police say shots were fired during an altercation at a house party.
