Tell Mel: Tattered flags replaced at Tucson park

“Thank you for forwarding the concerns about the flags at Columbus Park. I would have to agree that the flags have been allowed to become more weather worn then in the past. If you can, please pass along our deepest regrets for not paying closer attention to our state and national flags. We simply have lost consistency regarding the flag replacement because supervision over Columbus Park has completely changed three times in three years. We currently have excellent personnel overseeing that area and are confident that the flags will be maintained regularly going forward.”