Tell Mel: Tattered flags replaced at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New flags are flying at one Tucson park after a concerned viewer reached out over the condition of the stars and stripes.
Tiffany Pierson reached out to KOLD News 13 to see what could be done to replace the flags at Christopher Columbus Park off Silverbell Road after walking through the park last month. In photos she provided, it appeared the American flag was tattered and torn.
When KOLD News 13 reached out to the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department, the supervisor for the park apologized for the condition. This is the statement that was provided:
“Thank you for forwarding the concerns about the flags at Columbus Park. I would have to agree that the flags have been allowed to become more weather worn then in the past. If you can, please pass along our deepest regrets for not paying closer attention to our state and national flags. We simply have lost consistency regarding the flag replacement because supervision over Columbus Park has completely changed three times in three years. We currently have excellent personnel overseeing that area and are confident that the flags will be maintained regularly going forward.”
As of this week, new flags were flying on the poles in Christopher Columbus Park.
