Tucson’s new fire chief aims toward crew safety, fresh recruits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hailing from Fairfax, Virginia, Charles “Chuck” Ryan is Tucson Fire Department’s newest fire chief.
Ryan, who will serve as the city’s 28th chief, will take on as the head of a fire department for the first time in his career. Ryan has served as an assistant chief in the past.
"I'm humbled by the opportunity," he said.
A former aviation lawyer who switched professions at 31 years old, Ryan said he has never looked back.
"I'm proud to come to an organization that's in the forefront of cancer research," he said.
He arrives at a time the University of Arizona and TFD are putting the final touches on a study trying to determine why firefighters have such a high rate of cancer and what can be done about it.
The entire study is set to be released at the end of January 2020.
“Frankly, where I come from, Fairfax County, we were seeing the same thing, an increase in cancer among firefighters,” Ryan said.
While the study isn't peer reviewed, that process is underway, it's thought one of the reason's why cancers have increased, is because some chemicals and hydrocarbons have increased in use in recent years.
The increase in cancers, it’s believed the study will show, has coincided with a big increase in the use of plastics, which are made from carbon-based products.
It's why the department is now doing wash downs at every fire.
The firefighter and his equipment are hosed down immediately after a fire. That means firefighters can no longer wear their dirty equipment back to the fire house, something they used to do for hours after a call.
The study hopes to see if it’s effective but it has already been adopted by fire departments across the country.
To cut back on potential illnesses, everyone, including engineers, are required to wear a breathing apparatus while on a fire call.
Tests show that just wearing the equipment lowered the amount of chemicals found in urine taken from crew members. That’s a good sign.
Besides the health of the firefighters, Ryan's concern is also about the health of the firefighting industry.
"When you have a profession where you're telling them they have a substantially higher likelihood of contracting cancer because of what they do for their profession, what does that do to the recruitment of future firefighters," he said.
Tucson is already down about 30 firefighters due to a mass retirement in 2015 following the adopting of new pension rules.
The department of 630 never caught up.
However, a recruiting class of 42 which starts in January may help with that.
“I think that will help us with respect to making sure we’re being judicious with our overtime, very good stewards of the public’s money and making sure we save the wear and tear on our personnel and resources,” he said.
