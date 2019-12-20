Use the Force in new light saber martial arts class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the only place you’ll find stormtroopers and Skywalkers sitting together in peace.
People packed theaters for the long-awaited, latest Star Wars movie “Rise of Skywalker” that brings people of all ages to the theater.
“I wanted to come experience it and with the full audience your hearing everybody’s reaction to it’s really special," Jef Farnsworth, a who dressed up as Yoda to see the movie, said.
“It’s something we do as a father-son thing we go out to movies see Star Wars and the Avengers,” Matthew Cichon who brought his son, Carson, dressed as a stormtrooper, said.
It’s a craze that’s taken over for decades, surrounded around the light sabers we all wish we could get our hands on.
Now, you can. In a galaxy not too far away from Tucson.
Patrick Chamberlain, head instructor of My Martial Arts, rolled out a new type of class on Thursday, Dec. 19.
“It took about six months for us to develop the curriculum,” Chamberlain said. "This is traditional curriculum its based on what’s called Kumdo [or Geomdo] many people have heard of Kendo which is the Japanese version. Ours is the Korean version and it techniques dating back over 300 years with a modern approach to martial arts.”
The class is focused on fun, but also safety.
“These are not the sabers you can get at a toy store these are combat grade sabers. It’s got a poly-carbonate high impact blade so we can hit and spar and train really hard with these without risking damage,” Chamberlain said.
It’s geared towards any age, and any body.
Jessica Chamberlain — who also goes by the name Jessica Cox — is the world’s first licensed armless pilot, as well as the first armless black-belt in the American Taekwondo Association. She was born without arms from a rare birth defect and is also Patrick Chamberlain’s spouse.
Thanks to the help of a prosthetic company, Jessica Chamberlain is able to wield her light saber on her foot.
It’s a way to make sure anyone is able to train and, of course, use the Force.
For more information on the saber class call (520)-572-1202. The studio is located at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way in Marana.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.