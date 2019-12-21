Arizona Rattlers player shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after an Arizona Rattlers player was shot and killed early Friday morning.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thomas Road.
Police say a man was found shot and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lance McDowdell. Police say there is not a suspect description at this time.
Indoor Football League team Arizona Rattlers said on Friday that McDowdell was a player of their team.
They released this following statement:
"The Arizona Rattlers have learned of the passing of Lance McDowdell. Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication, and we send our condolences to his family during this time.Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.