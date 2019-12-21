Banner Health agrees to huge settlement for 2016 data breach

Banner Health agrees to huge settlement for 2016 data breach
By Associated Press | December 20, 2019 at 5:40 PM MST - Updated December 20 at 5:40 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix-based health provider has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a computer data breach that may have compromised health and personal data of about 3 million patients, employees, health insurance customers and others.

The Arizona Republic reported that the class action lawsuit against Banner Health stemmed from a 2016 cyberattack that exposed the information.

Officials said the up to $6 million settlement includes insurance coverage up to $1 million for financial losses and two years of free credit monitoring. Officials say the settlement is subject to court approval.

Company officials also agreed to improve their information security systems.

