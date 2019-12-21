Fire closes east side Gadabout Salon location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular Tucson salon is still standing after a fire dealt serious damage to the building.
Multiple crews with Tucson Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the blaze at Gadabout Salon, located at 6393 E. Grant Road, at around 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Battalion Chief John Walka, a public information officer with Tucson Rural Metro fire, said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.
Crews contained the fire shortly after they arrived on scene, Walka said.
Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the inferno, however, they did find that the source of the fire came from the main part of the building as well as the attic area.
Though the building is still standing, the salon will be closed until repairs are made, according to a tweet from salon owners.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
