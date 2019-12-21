Holiday season expected to attract a record number of travelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There's nothing like being home for the holidays.
But sometimes getting home requires lots of travel.
More Americans than ever before — 115.6 million to be exact — will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to data from AAA. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9 percent compared to last year.
Here’s another way of looking at things: There are 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway this year.
More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
Hundreds passed through Tucson International Airport on Friday, Dec. 20, some arriving and others waiting to pick up loved ones.
Judy Pope sat eagerly awaiting the arrival of her youngest son, Keith.
“He comes down every Christmas to spend time with me,” Pope said. "I like to meet him coming down the stairs it’s always exciting to see him.”
For some, Friday posed a little bit of travel trouble. Katherine Blum and her husband, Bill, traveled from Idaho to Tucson and were supposed to stop in Seattle, but were rerouted to Portland because of a severe storm.
“We’ve been up since 4 a.m., so we’re happy to be here,” Blum said.
There was excitement in the air for those who sat there and waited, ready for Christmas to come a little early.
“We are waiting for their dad,” Julie Milush, who waited with her three young boys at the airport, said. "He’s in the military he’s serving in the air force and stationed in Japan currently he’s got another year and a half. Just about three weeks ago it was confirmed he was coming home.”
For her sons Easton, Dallin and Cody no toy could top what was in store fore the boys at the airport — their father’s return.
“We love you daddy, and you are the greatest present,” Cody said as he read from a letter he wrote to his father.
The for boys’ mother, seeing the look on their faceless is a priceless gift from the holiday season.
"It’s extremely important for both of us to have him home for the kid’s sake its just a holiday we try really hard not to miss,” she said.
When the waiting is finally over and the stress subsides, what makes covering all those miles is simply being present.
