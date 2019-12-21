Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting near Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are on scene of a fatal shooting near the 5800 block of Black Brush Road, which is in a neighborhood just south of the Tucson International Airport.
The shooting happened at around 11:40 a.m., according to PCSD community alert. A spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not say what caused the shooting.
There are no outstanding suspects, according to the alert.
KOLD News 13 crews are en route to the scene. Stay with us for more updates.
