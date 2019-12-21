UArizona Wildcats have Saturday showdown with St. John’s

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 16th ranked Wildcats close non-conference play on Saturday against St. John's at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.
The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
GAME INFORMATION
- Al Attles Classic
- St. John’s vs. #16/17 Arizona
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 20198:00 p.m. (MST) at the Chase Center
- TV: ESPN2 (Dave Pasch and Bill Walton)
- Radio: Arizona IMG Radio Network (Brian Jeffries & Ryan Hansen)
OFF THE TOP
- No. 16/17 Arizona is coming off a 84-80 loss at the hands of then-No. 6 Gonzaga on Saturday in Tucson while St. John’s defeated Albany, 85-57, on Wednesday in New York.
- The Wildcats have 7 players on the team from the state of California and are 3-0 already this season in the state of California after claiming the Wooden Legacy title in late November.Arizona’s 49.9 FG% is 14th-best in the country and the 38.8 3FG% ranks 27th in the country.
- UA is scoring 85.1 points per game this season, the 5th-most in the country this season.
- The Wildcats’ 194 assists ranks 5th in the country and the 1.51-to-1 assist/turnover ratio is 8th in the country.
- Arizona has forced opponents into 196 turnovers this season, tied for the 29th-most in the country and the most ever by a Sean Miller coached team through the first 12 games of a season.
- The Wildcats rank ninth in the country in free throws made (203) and 12th in free throw attempts (274). The 74.1 team free throw percentage leads the Pac-12.
- Freshman Nico Mannion leads the Pac-12 and ranks eighth nationally with 78 assists through the first 12 games of the year. His 6.5 assists per game average ranks 14th in the country while his 2.69-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is good for 25th in the country. In his last two games, he has recorded 11 assists vs. Omaha and 10 assists vs. Gonzaga and just five total turnovers in those two games.
- A two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Zeke Nnaji is shooting 68.6 percent from the floor this year (7th nationally). He is connecting at an 80.6 percent clip at the free throw line, the best of anyone in the country listed at 6-foot 11-inches or taller. Against Gonzaga, he recorded his third double-double of the year (16p, 17r).
- Freshman Josh Green had 17 points, four rebounds and two steals vs. Gonzaga on Saturday. He leads the team with 21 steals and has seven games with 2+ steals this season.
- Senior Chase Jeter has scored in double figures in six straight games - the longest stretch of his career - after dropping 10 points and grabbing six rebounds vs. Gonzaga. Over those six games, Jeter is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 70.5 percent from the floor and 76.9 percent at the free throw line.
- Senior Dylan Smith has scored double figures in five of the last six games and is shooting 45.2 percent from the 3-point line in that span.