TRAFFIC: Multi-car crash northwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles northwest of Tucson Saturday, December 21.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Orange Grove and La Cholla, according to Northwest Fire District.
At least five people were taken to the hospital and one person had to be pulled out of a vehicle, according to an agency spokesman.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed the intersection to give crews room to work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.
