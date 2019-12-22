TPD: Woman shot in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson responded to a report of gunshots in midtown near Roger Road and Stone Avenue on Saturday, December 21.
A woman was shot at a home in the 200 block of Roger Road, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
He said the woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The initial 911 call was made around 3:45 p.m.
Officers were not searching for any suspects, according to Dugan. He said the situation seemed to be accidental, but detectives still want to speak with other witnesses.
