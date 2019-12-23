Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

View this post on Instagram

With tender hearts we share that Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert) died peacefully at home in Maui on December 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. • He was a guide for thousands seeking to discover or reclaim their spiritual identity beyond or within institutional religion. • Memorial services will be announced shortly. In the meantime, if anyone would like to share their reflections on Ram Dass, please email remember@ramdass.org, or post with the hashtag #lovingramdass. • We are grateful for the heart to heart connection we have cultivated here and appreciate all the love that has poured out today. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️