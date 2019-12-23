Christmas shoppers still dashing to the cash register

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Americans are expected to spend more than ever before on Christmas gifts this year, according to a recent report by Gallup, with more than half of shoppers buying presents the final week before Christmas.
This weekend, Tucson shopping centers were chaotic as people spent their way through their gift lists. The frenzy meant some local retailers rung up record sales.
“[We’ve had] hundreds [of customers] and there hasn't been a time when the shop has been empty for the last week or so,” said Jennifer Radley, Co-Owner of Pop Cycle Tucson. “[Super Saturday] was our biggest day we have had so far since we opened 11 years ago.”
On Sunday, 4th Avenue was packed with people looking for one-of-a-kind gifts.
“I actually just started Christmas shopping yesterday,” said Christopher Thomas. “There's a few [names] still hanging on [my shopping list] that will be right down to the line.”
Thomas wasn’t the only one planning to shop right up until Christmas Eve.
“I'm halfway through my list, I'm trying my hardest to do what I can … but mostly for myself,” laughed Ray Serrano as he showed off his new coat.
With all of the last-minute purchases, we asked shoppers if they stayed on budget this year.“I didn’t blow it out of the water, but I've definitely gone over a little bit,” said Thomas.“I tried to still do a budget and I found things were really reasonably priced [on 4th Ave],” said Kelsey Norris.
“It's been tight,” laughed Serrano, “but I spend I can, I get more credit cards than I should, but it's worth it because I love my family, I love my friends.”
Most of the shops on 4th will be open Monday and Tuesday, however, some close early on Christmas Eve.
