FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild start to the week before a series of systems move through bringing us widespread rain and much cooler temperatures!

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 23, 2019 at 4:19 AM MST - Updated December 23 at 4:19 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Widespread valley rain and mountain snow is expected throughout your Christmas Eve! Rain chances dwindle by Christmas as daytime highs fall into the upper-50s.

TODAY: Cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.

TONIGHT: Temperatures falling into the upper-50s. 20% chance for showers.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Action day in place! Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of widespread rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.!

CHRISTMAS: 20% chance of an isolated showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Clouds break in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. 20% chance of showers increasing.

FRIDAY: Action day in place! Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. Scattered showers (50%).

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. 20% chance of an isolated shower.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

