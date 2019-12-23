FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild start to the week before a series of systems move through bringing us widespread rain and much cooler temperatures!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Widespread valley rain and mountain snow is expected throughout your Christmas Eve! Rain chances dwindle by Christmas as daytime highs fall into the upper-50s.
TODAY: Cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.
TONIGHT: Temperatures falling into the upper-50s. 20% chance for showers.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Action day in place! Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of widespread rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.!
CHRISTMAS: 20% chance of an isolated showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Clouds break in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. 20% chance of showers increasing.
FRIDAY: Action day in place! Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. Scattered showers (50%).
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. 20% chance of an isolated shower.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.