No. 18 Wildcats wrap up non-conference play with rout of UC Santa Barbara

TUCSON, Ariz. - No. 18 Arizona took down UC Santa Barbara by a score of 61-42 on Saturday afternoon, giving them their 11th-straight win to start the season, the best start in school history. The Wildcats own the nation’s longest active winning streak with 17 wins in a row dating back to last season.
Aari McDonald paced Arizona today, scoring 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. She made three triples as well.
Sam Thomas was Arizona’s other double-figure scorer, putting 11 on the board with three steals. The Wildcats did what they do best and shut down their opponent on the defensive end as the Gauchos shot just 36% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.
Aari McDonald – The RS junior stuffed the stat sheet today, scoring 21 points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out seven assists. She also made three three-pointers.
- 17 – Arizona has won 17-straight games dating back to last season, the nation’s longest active streak.
- 60 – Arizona has yet to allow 60 points in a game this season.
- 15 – The Wildcats have forced at least 15 turnovers in five-straight games.
- 1,000 – Amari Carter scored her 1,000th point today.
- 4,650 – Arizona’s average attendance for the non-conference season was 4,650