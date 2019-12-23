PCSD deputies administer 26 doses of NARCAN in 2019, save 21 lives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has administered 26 doses of NARCAN in 2019 according to officials.
In Jan. 2019, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department began carrying NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray, which is used to treat opioid emergencies and possible opioid overdoses.
Since the implementation of this potentially life-saving tool, deputies have successfully administered 26 doses of NARCAN in the field, which resulted in 21 lives being saved.
The NARCAN® Nasal Spray was provided at no cost to the Sheriff’s Department, by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
