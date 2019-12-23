PCSD locate stolen van, arrest suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle in north Tucson.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at approximately 9 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Express full size van, from a residence in the 4200 block of North Pocito Place. The vehicle was last seen at 4 p.m. the previous day.
On Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Foothills Directed Patrol Deputies were traveling in the area of the 4900 block of North Matthews Ave. and noticed a vehicle matching this description parked at a residence.
Deputies determined that this was the van that was reported stolen from North Pocito Place. Deputies recovered the van, along with fraudulent I.D.’s, and over 16 grams of methamphetamine.
27-year-old Mathew Whitwell was arrested for possession of Dangerous Drugs, and 46-year-old Autumn Mendivil was arrested for False Reporting to Law Enforcement and Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another Person.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
