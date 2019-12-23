Police investigating stolen vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a crash on Kino where a stolen vehicle failed to stop.
Officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Sunday. According to police, the driver kept driving and officers did not pursue.
The vehicle eventually crashed, rolled, and the driver was ejected.
The driver was transported to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid Kino from 36th to Silverbell.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.