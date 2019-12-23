Suspect allegedly barricaded in Avondale home eludes police again

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police reportedly did not find the man at the center of two barricade situations at the same Avondale house Monday.
Investigators say Christopher Mendoza forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Goodyear on Dec. 20. He allegedly barricaded himself in an Avondale home near the area of 111th Avenue and Fourth Street Monday morning. Hours earlier, Mendoza eluded police after barricading himself inside the same home.
This began Friday morning when Mendoza allegedly pulled a gun and threatened his girlfriend at a Walmart in Goodyear, police said. The situation forced the evacuation of the store. Mendoza got away. As he ran from police, he confronted a man in a car, kidnapped him at gunpoint and demanded a ride, police said.
Sunday night, Goodyear officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be occupied by Mendoza. Officers pursued the vehicle until Mendoza bailed out and ran from officers into the home where police now believe him to be.
Several law enforcement agencies were on scene, along with Goodyear SWAT and crisis negotiators. During negotiations, Mendoza ran away through the backyard, past the police perimeter, and disappeared into the neighborhood, police said. A Phoenix Police Department helicopter and K-9 teams continued to search for him.
"Certainly with all of the things that are going on -- you have a very large perimeter, a lot of moving parts -- unfortunately, these things happen," Lisa Berry, a spokeswoman for the Goodyear Police Department, said Monday morning.
Goodyear police said that Mendoza returned to the home Monday morning, just hours after the first standoff ended. Police said the homeowner contacted them to report that Mendoza was there. They believe Mendoza lives in the area, but it's not clear if Mendoza and that homeowner are acquainted. "I think the message here is that this individual does not want to be apprehended by police, and so a desperate person will often take desperate measures," Berry said, advising area residents to stay inside and keep their doors locked.
Mendoza, whom Berry described as "a known felon and a prohibited possessor of firearms," is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on police, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and kidnapping.
Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, said police. Mendoza has a tattoo under his right eye and a tattoo that reads “Cashion” on his neck. He is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, according to police.
Anyone who sees Mendoza is urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.