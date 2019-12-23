Suspect allegedly barricaded in Avondale home eludes police again

Goodyear police said that Mendoza returned to the home Monday morning, just hours after the first standoff ended. Police said the homeowner contacted them to report that Mendoza was there. They believe Mendoza lives in the area, but it's not clear if Mendoza and that homeowner are acquainted. "I think the message here is that this individual does not want to be apprehended by police, and so a desperate person will often take desperate measures," Berry said, advising area residents to stay inside and keep their doors locked.