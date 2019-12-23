TPD investigating fatal pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is currently responding to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred at Ajo and Forgeus on Sunday evening.
Authorities say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
A DUI investigation is currently being conducted.
East and westbound Ajo Way was shut down from County Club to Interstate 10 for several hours. It reopened around 9:45 p.m., according to a tweet from TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.