TPD investigating fatal pedestrian collision
December 22, 2019 at 6:02 PM MST - Updated December 22 at 10:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is currently responding to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred at Ajo and Forgeus on Sunday evening.

Authorities say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

A DUI investigation is currently being conducted.

East and westbound Ajo Way was shut down from County Club to Interstate 10 for several hours. It reopened around 9:45 p.m., according to a tweet from TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

